A terrible mourning has struck Jovanotti and his family. The singer has therefore decided to dedicate a few lines to this very dear person. Her absence will be felt now and forever by all those who had the chance to know her.

Here’s who it is.

Terrible mourning for Jovanotti and his family

Yesterday was a very sad day for Jovanotti and his entire family, as the singer and his loved ones have been hit by bad news. From what we know, a very dear Friend of the Italian artist, a person who for the singer represented an old acquaintance from the past.

It is for this very reason that Jovanotti has decided to to pay homage this person now disappeared on Instagram dedicating touching words to him that moved everyone. The one who died was Luca Salvadoriwho unfortunately passed away due to an accident that occurred in Germany during the International Road Racing Championship.

Luca was in fact a national motorcycling champion and indeed many people followed his exploits both on the professional and private front. The man passed away following a very bad left and the news of his death was made known by his parents Monica and Maurizio. The latter is a great collaborator of Jovanotti, as he is one of the greatest music producers in all of Italy.

The touching words of the singer