Jovanotti and the lines of condolence for the passing of his friend
A terrible mourning has struck Jovanotti and his family. The singer has therefore decided to dedicate a few lines to this very dear person. Her absence will be felt now and forever by all those who had the chance to know her.
Terrible mourning for Jovanotti and his family
Yesterday was a very sad day for Jovanotti and his entire family, as the singer and his loved ones have been hit by bad news. From what we know, a very dear Friend of the Italian artist, a person who for the singer represented an old acquaintance from the past.
It is for this very reason that Jovanotti has decided to to pay homage this person now disappeared on Instagram dedicating touching words to him that moved everyone. The one who died was Luca Salvadoriwho unfortunately passed away due to an accident that occurred in Germany during the International Road Racing Championship.
Luca was in fact a national motorcycling champion and indeed many people followed his exploits both on the professional and private front. The man passed away following a very bad left and the news of his death was made known by his parents Monica and Maurizio. The latter is a great collaborator of Jovanotti, as he is one of the greatest music producers in all of Italy.
The touching words of the singer
Just like many other people, Jovanotti also wanted to pay homage Luca Salvadori with a few lines on Instagram which surely moved many of the artist’s fans.
Luca was a great pilot, a golden boy, I saw him born. His father Maurizio organizes my concerts and we are very close. I remember Luca as a child who wanted to race before he could even stand upright on a motorbike. In these 32 years of his that ended yesterday on the track in Leipzig, every time we saw each other we talked about motorbikes, racing, this passion that drove him, his work, his dangerous obsession. He always had a smile and a grace that filled my heart, he was generous and loved by everyone, for young pilots he was a true master. We will miss you, my girls and I loved you very much.
