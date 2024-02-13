A week after the death of the former Chilean president, Sebastián Piñera, there are still people who mourn his tragic and unexpected death, on February 6.

In fact, on February 12, his wife, Cecilia Morel, published an emotional videothrough her social networks, in which she remembered some of the moments she spent with her husband and the farewell after his death.

I dream of a more united Chile, in which we all recognize ourselves as equal in dignity and rights.

“Thank you so much Sebastián. We will meet again”is the description he put in the post.

At first, you can see a photo of Morel with Piñera and, later, the video begins with a short clip in which Piñera appears in what would be the La Moneda Palace, the headquarters of the president of the Republic of Chile. when he was president, making known one of his desires.

“I dream of a more united Chile, in which we all recognize each other as equal in dignity and rights. A freer, fairer, more prosperous Chile“, are some of the words that can be heard while images of his farewell are projected after his death.

In the video you can also see dozens of people with banners, photographs, crying, with the flag of Chile and his family, honoring his memory in the middle of the funeral.

Finally, a black and white video appears in which Piñera gives a brief message: “And since no one knows the day or the hour, I make a recommendation to all of you: you have to walk lightly through this life and prepare for the next.”.

This publication aroused feelings in many Internet users, who expressed some heartfelt messages: “A big hug for the whole family, especially to our dear First Lady, the best”, “What a beautiful video, impossible not to be moved. A lot of strength for the whole family and a big hug”, are some of the messages that are displayed there.

