Nísia Trindade mentions the “delicacy of the subject” and says that the discussion to change the legislation must involve the whole of society

the minister Nísia Trindade (Health) said that “the delicacy of the theme” of abortion makes it necessary to involve the whole of society in a discussion about changing the law. But, he said that the government will work to ensure that the current legislation is complied with.

“In cases where abortion is permitted in Brazil [risco à vida da gestante, violência sexual e anencefalia fetal]we will make the SUS [Sistema Único de Saúde] guarantee the law and reception”, he said in an interview with the newspaper The globepublished this Sunday (5.Mar.2023). “Our goal is to discuss the topic with data and guarantee what the law already establishes.”

Nísia is the 1st woman to take charge of the Ministry of Health. She said that she intends to leave as a legacy the implementation of the “principle of integrality” of the SUS, with a strengthened public health system.

“I don’t want to contribute with the brand of an isolated program, but with this integrated vision of health and quality of access. We have to work with the idea of ​​quality health for all”, he declared.

The minister praised thepresident’s sensitivity” Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) when seeking to have “a greater number of women in ministries” of its management. the Lula government has 37 ministers: 26 men and 11 women.

Nísia said that she sees her pioneering role in the Ministry of Health with concern: “It shows how difficult it is for us women to reach management positions. We need to have effective ways to pierce that ceiling. The vision of the current government means a shift”.

According to her, women have gone through great adversity since the impeachment of the former president. Dilma Rousseff (PT). Therefore, when they are called upon to assume leadership positions, like yours, they must accept.

“We, who have gone through such great setbacks since the impeachment of President Dilma, once called, must make our contribution”, he stated. “It was through social policies that I graduated, it’s a retribution. And of course I feel in a position to do so.”

Asked about covid-19, he said that “the world is susceptible to new viruses” and you can’t “dissociate health from the environmental issue”.

“It is important to pay attention to social and environmental issues“, he spoke. “Regarding masks, it is recommended to use them in agglomerations, but there is no longer any obligation“, continued. “In addition to monitoring, we will strengthen vaccination, science, technology and social protection, in case of need for isolation.”