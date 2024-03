Thursday, March 21, 2024, 8:18 p.m.



| Updated 8:28 p.m.









Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

They left hand in hand on their last trip. The Dutch woman Monique, 74, suffered from dementia, and her partner, Loes, 88, suffered from a muscle disease. They depended on each other to live autonomously and, after 50 years together, they could not…

This content is exclusive for subscribers