Filippo Bisciglia and his father in difficulty. The conductor of Temptations Island has decided to entrust the social a message really very sweet and delicate. He hardly ever talks about his family, but in this case he has decided to make a small exception. What did the famous Italian presenter write and why did he decide to share it with his audience of followers?

Filippo Bisciglia on Instagram has decided to publish a beautiful photo that portrays him as a child with his father Piero and his mother Elisabetta, sending his parents a message of encouragement. It seems they are having a very moment difficult and he wants to be with them in this way too.

The Temptation Island host is having a golden age at work. From Wednesday 30 June he will return to the helm of the program television. But he doesn’t forget who has always been close to him and who right now is going through a not-so-beautiful moment in his life.

The 44-year-old does not explain in detail what they are going through father Piero and mother Elisabetta, as it should be to keep their privacy intact. But he decided to send his support public, which joins the private one, through social media.

You taught me to fight, to never give up, to put my heart into everything you do … Now it is with the same determination that we will have to face this difficult moment together … Dad I love you ❤️ … PS I don’t like talking about private things, this once I did it to make a public dedication to you …

Source Instagram filippobisciglia

Filippo Bisciglia, mom and dad who are they?

The parents of the conductor Mediaset are now retired. The father was a representative of men’s clothing. It also had a shop. The mother, on the other hand, worked as a clerk in a company.

Filippo also has a sister, who works as an accountant in an accountancy firm. Today he is engaged to Pamela Camassa, who works as a showgirl.