If the intention of Mayor Juan de Dios Gámez Mendívil, As he said yesterday, it was attract tourismI could well have searched a better location for the giant clock which is built next to the State Congress, an enclosure that is not usually visited by those who come to this city for a walk and that is located in an area with a fast lane and intense traffic, so as to slow down and be able to appreciate the work. 290 thousand pesos is the cost that may not be very high, but when citizens travel through the streets of the city and encounter potholes, they will have to think about how many of them could be covered with that amount. There is a better way to leave a mark on your time in administration, especially if you aspire to advance in public service.

And austerity? This Friday, September 15, the Independence Day was celebrated in the facilities of State Government Palace, where there were presentations of folk dances, musical performances by the singer Yuridia and La Arrolladora Banda El Limón, dozens of drones that formed figures in the sky, and even the news that the State authorities gave food to those present and there was free transportation service. We do not know how much the economic investment was. in this event commemorating the 213th anniversary of the beginning of Mexico’s Independence, but it was surely a large sum of money. And now we ask ourselves, where is the austerity that the Morena governments preach? Of course, the population responded, since it practically filled the esplanade. There are communities in Sinaloa with notable shortages, fishermen who are having a difficult economic situation and corn producers who are still waiting to receive their payments. Governor Rubén Rocha Moya must put special interest in the problems of these sectors and not waste himself in political discussions. Productive programs are also needed so that the families who live in the mountains can move forward.

Leaders of bar associations in the region have proposed that the Culiacán City Council should exempt the payment of one month of drinking water service, or apply a 50 percent discount to all users of the 189 neighborhoods that for a few days were affected by the cut, due to the rupture of a 36-inch Japac pipe. This, due to the material losses that the families’ businesses and expenses had. Thousands of citizens had to make an effort, in addition to the expense of gasoline, to approach the points where pipes provided water with their vehicles. We hope that the Culiacán Drinking Water and Sewage Board, led by Roberto Zazueta, takes into consideration the situation that was experienced. We will see how the receipts for the month of September arrive.

