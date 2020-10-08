He says that even in the most adverse circumstances of life you get better and grow. “I have lived the confinement above all with the awareness that we are being witnesses and protagonists of a unique episode in history,” says the economist and writer. That optimism, which he maintained even in the harshest months of the pandemic, makes him see the future with good eyes. “We are going to have a very acute crisis, probably the most acute in history, but it will be brief,” he warns.

In fact, the global economy has already rebounded in the third quarter, after the heavy blow of the second. In June, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) published an update to its report, in which it indicated that global financial conditions had eased notably after the sharp contraction registered at the beginning of the year.. Now, the important thing, says Trías de Bes, is to prepare. “We will need good people in companies to get out of this at a time when activity and the economy pick up strongly,” he says.

In a conversation with experts at SAS, the advanced analytics software and solutions firm, Trías de Bes talks about the similarities between a pandemic and a war economy. Sheds the characteristics of the so-called “black swans” and evaluates the current business situation. “What I am going to say is very hard, but it is pure Darwinism,” he says.

The co-author of several innovation books, including Winning at Innovation (Palgrave Macmillan, 2011), indicates that full recovery will come to Spain once the vaccination of the population begins. The European Commission expects to receive 30 million doses of a potential vaccine against covid-19 by the end of this year, thanks to a closed contract with the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. Spain could receive three million of them.

As long as the pharmaceutical solution does not arrive, the economist speaks of sustaining the economy artificially, supporting the most affected sectors. “What you have to do is smart support, smart Keynesianism (…) to prevent the destruction of the business fabric.” At this business level, Trías de Bes leaves some recommendations to business leaders: we must change the way we manage and plan.

Faced with a changing panorama, Trías de Bes talks about the proposal of the former French president, Nicolas Sarkozy, who defends a change in the calculation of economic indicators. The economist affirms that a new measurement of the wealth that a country produces should introduce other aspects that are not only monetary or economic. Because it is not in the richest nations where you live better.

For example, in the latest UN Human Development report, economies with the highest GDP do not necessarily top the ranking. The list is topped by Norway, Switzerland and Ireland, while the US occupies position number 15. Spain is in position 25.