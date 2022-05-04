Since Mario Kart was launched on the market in SNES, many video game developers have wanted to replicate its fun formula that continues to be implemented in the most recent titles to this day. This has brought quite interesting releases like Crash Team Racingor very deplorable as Garfield Kart.

Despite the setbacks, attempts are still being made to create this type of game with famous franchises, and now it is the turn of the series Family Guy in Warped Kart Racers. which is brought by 20th Century Games and Electric Square. Being a proposal that puts the series of peter griffin to compete against the characters of American Dad, Kings of the Hill and Opposites.

There are two somewhat negative things about Warped Kart Racers. The first is that series like The Simpson Y futurama they will not be available with their characters, despite also being owned by Fox. The second will only be available to those who have an active subscription to apple-arcadethus ruling out an individual release on consoles and pc.

It can be played sometime this month, although a definite date has not yet been given. Users can now request a notification, which is intended to make it known on its first day of launch.

Via: Apple