Partying despite the curfew. Some students have already planned to meet in the evening after 9 p.m. for “pajama parties”. “We will go to sleep with others, tells a young Parisian. I have friends who are roommates, we can meet up to six at their place. “

Without going that far, some will give themselves a little freedom. “I’m not going to cheat, but sometimes we’ll go out until 9:30 p.m., 10 p.m. or a bit more”, says a business student. Curfew, “it’s a bit ridiculous”, laments a high school student. “In the classes, we are all glued, there is not the distance of 1 meter. The virus is not there during the day but from 9 pm to 6 am, is it there?” she pretends to wonder, adding that she will take the risk of going out after 9 p.m.

“It’s hard to be 20 in 2020”, recognized Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday when the curfew was announced. Psychologist Anne Siety confirms: “All these measures are difficult to bear, even more so for young people who are looking for contacts. Some are in a moment when adults weigh them down, where they find their identity in their age group. And not to see the friends is very difficult. “

This need for contacts will undoubtedly be slowed down by the fine of 135 euros provided for in the event of a curfew violation.