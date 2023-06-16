The shocking sentence of one of the youtubers after the accident in Rome

Other chilling testimonies emerge on the attitude that the youtubers aboard the Lamborghini SUV that collided with a Smart, inside which there was a 5-year-old boy who lost his life, would have held immediately after the dramatic accident that took place in Casal Palocco, in Rome, on 14 June.

According to an eyewitness, interviewed by La Vita live, one of the boys would have approached him reassuring him because everything would have been resolved with compensation to the family of the dead child.

“We’ll give the family a lot of money and fix everything.” Fabio’s testimony on the reaction of the five youtubers after the accident in which a 5-year-old boy lost his life. #LaVitaInDiretta pic.twitter.com/HZx4pIfKtN — Life live (@vitaindiretta) June 16, 2023

“About an hour after the accident, one of the five occupants of the car approached me trying to minimize my state of anguish and said: ‘reassure yourself because we will give a lot of money to the family anyway and we will fix everything'”.

It is not the first testimony that indicates an attitude of indifference on the part of young people and which would have also triggered the reaction of some citizens as demonstrated by a video circulated on the web in the last few hours.