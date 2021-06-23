The Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games will feature five new sports, including skateboarding in its two categories: street and park. This last modality is the specialty of Yndiara Asp, a 23-year-old young Brazilian athlete who makes her debut in Japan.

Yndiara started surfing in her hometown, Florianopolis, when she was still a child. His father, who is passionate about sports, gave him his first skateboard for Christmas. She was only seven years old.

Since then it has rained a lot. At the age of 14, this young woman was invited to the inauguration of a skate park by some classmates. “That day I learned to jump off the ramp. I had the feeling of having managed to do something that seemed very difficult, a feeling of improvement. That made me want to feel that every day of my life, “he recalls.

Soon after, he began to practice this sport every day, with more and more determination. After finishing high school, he had to decide between skateboarding and a college career. He began to attend physical education faculty. Two years later, he realized that he could not really focus on either path and decided to bet on his passion. “I was evolving a lot in skateboarding, loving the sport more and more and looking forward to spending more time on the cart. I followed my heart, it was what made me happy ”, he acknowledges.

Skateboarding has long been considered marginal

Today Yndiara has a training track in her own home, which has just been built and where she is preparing to perform a perfect 45-second lap in Tokyo. “The fact that skateboarding is in an Olympics brings a certain respect and more opportunities, support and incentives that we didn’t have. Skateboarding has long been considered marginal, ”he says.

For her, the mere fact of being part of the team of the first skaters to participate in the Olympic Games is already something very special. “It is literally historical. I am very happy and honored. We will forever be the first skaters to participate in the Games ”, he concludes with his gaze fixed on making history in Japan.