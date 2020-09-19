Highlights: Google removed Paytm from its Play Store on Friday

However after a few hours it was restored again

Sharma accuses Google of misusing his authority

Said, we will go our own way, American companies can’t run us

new Delhi

Google on Friday removed the popular payment app Paytm from its Play Store. However a few hours later it was restored again. But Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma is angry with the actions of American giant tech company Google. They allege that Google has misused its clout to expand its payments business and improperly tried to attract customers.

Sharma said that his company did nothing wrong. He gave more than 300 million subscribers to Paytm that his money was completely safe. He claimed that Google took unilateral action against Paytm before giving notice. Google itself was the judge, executioner, and beneficiary in this entire operation.

This work done for his benefit

Sharma told the Times of India, ‘They have power and certainly they are bothering us. He claimed that Google has done this to prevent Paytm from adding new customers so that other Payments app will benefit from it. These include Google’s own app. He accused Google of working for his own benefit.

Google had argued that the removal of Paytm from the Play Store was betting on it. But Sharma claimed that his app did nothing wrong. 97 percent of the country’s smartphone ecosystem is dominated by Google through the Android operating system. Asked if Google was misusing its position, Sharma said it was correct. India’s laws do not apply to Google, it operates on its own policy.

Will walk on its own

China’s Alibaba Group is the largest shareholder in Paytm. Sharma said that the government is emphasizing on a self-reliant India and it should be seen that domestic business is not affected by any foreign company. He said, ‘When we talk of self-reliant India, we should think that Indian companies will run according to Indian law or the policies of any other country will run us. American powerful companies cannot run us in their own way. ‘