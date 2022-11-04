“An incredible wave of affection kept us afloat”: the words of thanks from Paola, the mother of Francesco Valdiserri

It’s been two weeks since that damn night Francesco Valdiserri, a young man of only 18, lost his life on the Cristoforo Colombo hit by the car driven by a 23 year old drunk and under the influence of drugs. Yesterday, his mother Paola, an esteemed journalist from de The Corriere della Serapublished a post on Twitter to remember her jewel and to thank all those who have shown affection for her family in this dramatic period.

It was last night October 19 when Francesco and a friend of his, after spending the evening at the cinema, were walking back to the bus stop that would take them home.

They were on Christopher Columbus and suddenly, without anyone being able to do anything to avoid it, a car crashed straight into the 18-year-old, hitting him and killing him practically on the spot.

Driving the car was a 23-year-old girl, which in subsequent analyzes turned out to be positive for alcohol and toxicological tests.

Now the young woman is at the House arrest and is accused of street murder.

The agony of Francesco Valdiserri’s mother

The accident that took away a good and kind son and brother, full of dreams and hopes, from the affection of his family, took place a few days before Francesco Valdiserri himself accomplished his 19th birthday.

The ache that especially his own parents they will have to carry on their shoulders for life is infinite and incalculable.

Luca Valdiserrihis dad, a few days ago had written a touching letter about The Corriere della Serathe newspaper for which he and his wife both work as esteemed journalists.

Yesterday to write publicly it was instead the turn of Paola Di Caro, the mother of ‘Fra’, as the woman tenderly calls him. On this occasion the lady wanted to remember her splendid son and to thank all those who, with their affection, have prevented her and her family from sinking. Here are the words written in his Tweet: