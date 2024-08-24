Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/24/2024 – 18:01

PSOL candidate for Mayor of São Paulo, Guilherme Boulos, promised on Saturday afternoon, the 24th, to exempt business owners who decide to set up businesses in the eastern part of the city from taxes. Boulos’ promise came in the wake of harsh criticism that the candidate made of his opponent and candidate for reelection, Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB).

“Here in São Miguel, I want to make a commitment to you. The east side of the city was once treated as a dormitory town, where people only lived and had to work far away. Today, despite the east side having developed, there are still many people who have to leave here and spend two hours on a crowded bus to go to work downtown. And so, since we have a mayor who has not taken care of the east side, has not taken care of development, the commitment I want to make to you is that our government, starting January 1st of next year, will bring jobs and opportunities to the east side of the city,” promised Boulos.

“So that those who live here can work close to home, we will approach President Lula and the companies and say the following: look, you are currently in the city center. If you come to the east side, to the outskirts of the city, we will support you, give you credit, and exempt you from taxes,” he added. “We will support business owners who want to create jobs in the east side, so that you don’t have to suffer every day like you do today. This is the care we will take with the outskirts of the east side,” said Boulos.

The promise of tax exemption made by Boulos was made on the same platform as the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, who has been making efforts to cut spending and stimulate tax collection – which includes a fine-tooth comb on the incentives that, even today, are given to business sectors in the country.

Boulos repeated a statement he made at a morning rally in Campo Limpo, in the southern part of the capital of São Paulo, when he said he would not allow “this incompetent person to remain in City Hall, nor would he allow this criminal to come near City Hall” when referring to Mayor Ricardo Nunes and candidate Pablo Marçal (PRTB).