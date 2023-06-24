How did you feel about the content of this article?

During the occupation of the Russian city of Rostov, a tank belonging to the paramilitary group Wagner displays a banner with the words “Siberia”. | Photo: EFE / STRINGER

Forces from the Chechnya region, made up of regular units subordinate to the Russian Defense Ministry and the National Guard, left this Saturday (24) for the “tension zone” under the control of the Wagner mercenary group, which revolted against the military elite. Russia, according to Chechen leader Ramzam Kadyrov.

“Fighters from the Ministry of Defense and Rosgvardia of the Chechen republic have already left for the tension zone,” referring to the Rostov region, where mercenaries have taken control of the General Staff of the city of Rostov-on-Don, it reported. on your Telegram channel.

According to the Chechen leader, a staunch supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin, his troops “will do everything to preserve the unity of Russia and defend the state”. Kadyrov joined Putin’s supporters after his message to the nation, in which he called for Russia’s unity and described Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin as a traitor. “All that is happening is a stab in the back and a real military uprising. I have repeatedly reiterated that war is not the time to reveal personal grievances and resolve differences in our rear,” he said.

The Chechen leader addressed the fighters who feel patriotic to Russia and urged them “not to be carried away by provocations”. “It doesn’t matter what targets are pointed out to them, what promises are made to them: the security and unity of Russian society at this moment are above all else,” he warned.