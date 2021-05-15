The Manifesto that will be read today at the end of the mobilizations denounces “the unnecessary elevation” of ecological flows in some sections of the Tagus and the change in the rules of exploitation. It indicates that “many millions of euros have been invested in the search for new cultivation techniques that have mortgaged us for the long term.”

He maintains that the Transfer must be protected “as an axis on which to continue to strengthen the future of our regions. This challenge sums up the essence of our current mobilizations against this capricious water policy and contrary to the Transfer that the Government of Spain –through different means– intends to carry out in the coming weeks. We are at a crucial moment in the defense of one of the dozens of Spanish solidarity transfers, that of the Tajo-Segura ».

The Manifesto emphasizes that the Government of the nation “proposes a series of reforms of different dimensions that, as a conclusion, will mean the strangulation of irrigation in these regions, and also supplies will sometimes be affected by this decision. In the same way, these reforms will mean an increase in the price of the cubic meter that we pay in our lands, homes, industries and businesses. It is an outrage to all civil society in Alicante, Almeria and Murcia ».

Contrast with Portugal



Remember that “there is no real justification” for these types of harmful measures. «We Levantines have the same rights to the excess waters of the Tagus as any other Spaniard, if not more after 42 years of its enjoyment. Ridiculous surplus volumes diverted to our lands and homes. Ridiculous because no one questions – neither do we – the more than eight billion cubic meters that each year, on average, go to the neighboring Portuguese country. However, they seem to permanently disturb the little more than 280 million cubic meters of surplus water that reaches the Segura.

The Manifesto is committed to leading a national debate on water that achieves consensus. “We tell the Government of Spain that we will do everything in our power to avoid its worrying roadmap. To shout that the ‘Transfer is not touched’ and yes or yes, on May 24 we are going to Madrid ».