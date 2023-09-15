Emmanuel Ávila will have a great commitment, representing Mexico next month in the Pan American Games in Chile 2023, to which he considers that he seeks to do so with the greatest possible commitment.

“Happy. Always thanking God and most importantly, representing my country, which every player wants to do. We will defend Mexico with dignity,” explained the third baseman, who announced that he was already expecting this call. “The people of the National Team had already talked a little about it, we did a good job in the Central Americans and we hope to do the same in the Pan American Games,” he said.

Although he already knows about this calling, Ávila says he stays focused on the cherries. “I think that on October 12 I will go to the national team, but right now I am focused on Culiacán, whatever they say, I am going to do that. One hundred percent here,” he declared. Finally, he recognizes that the absences of Alexis Wilson and Aldo Montes, also called up, will be a tough gap for the Tomateros, but he knows that the team has a way to move forward.

“Alexis is a top-level catcher and Aldo is an important starter for us, but I think we have a high-level team. I think the Culiacán team is very good. We have an excellent manager and good coaches.”