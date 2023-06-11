Leader of the Opposition in the Chamber says that deputies will make a “counter-strategy” to force the minister to respond

Leader of the Opposition in the Chamber, Carlos Jordy (PL-RJ), said he will continue calling the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flavio Dino (PSB), despite the “jokes” by the surveyor.



“We will continue calling the minister, even if he always has this disrespectful behavior, making jokes and wanting to ‘seal’”declared Jordy to the magazine Look in a report published on Saturday (June 10, 2023).

The deputy stated that Dino has already demonstrated the strategy of his speeches in the Chamber. The leader of the Opposition said that congressmen will make a “counter-strategy” to compel the minister to answer the questions.



On his trips to the Chamber, Dino starred in several ironic speeches and clashes against opposition congressmen.

Read more:

On March 28, the Minister of Justice mocked the deputy Andre Fernandes (PL-CE), which stated that Dino responded to 277 lawsuits, according to the JusBrasil platform.

The head of Justice and Public Security countered and said that Fernandes’ query to the website “is more or less part of the same mental continent as those who think the Earth is flat”.

Watch (2min3s):

On May 9, during a hearing at the Senate Public Safety Committee, Dino also exchanged barbs with the senator Marcos do Val (We can-ES).

The congressman said he hopes that the minister will be held accountable and arrested for the extremist acts of January 8th. Dino, then, joked and recalled that Marcos do Val usually introduces himself as an instructor for SWAT, a special tactical group of the US police.

dino said: “It’s no use taking excerpts from interviews to fish for contradictions that don’t exist, except in your mind. […] I wasn’t there, I was warned and arrived. You don’t need to go to the door of the Ministry of Justice to make an internet video because if you’re from Swat, I’m from the Avengers”.

Watch (1min1s):