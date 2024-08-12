Mexico City.– The next head of the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), Emilia Esther Calleja Alor, pledged to strengthen the company’s participation in electricity generation.

“We will continue to strengthen the 54 percent participation in national generation that we have at CFE,” Calleja said at the transition house of the virtual president-elect, Claudia Sheinbaum.

Among its priority plans, the next government recognizes the need to address and invest in the electricity sector, but maintains the idea of ​​CFE’s leadership.

That is to say, the development of the sector must be governed by a minimum participation of 54 percent from the State and a maximum of 46 percent from the private sector.

At a press conference after being announced in the position, Calleja Alor also announced that she will promote the growth of the CFE to guarantee the service at “affordable” prices.

“And by boosting its growth, ensuring that electricity reaches all homes at affordable prices, and promoting the efficient use of energy and the energy transition,” he added.

The current general director of CFE Generación I stated that she will continue with the “legacy and work” of the Administration that is about to conclude.

“Who, as we well know, rescued the CFE and defended Mexico’s energy sovereignty,” he said without mentioning the current head of the CFE, Manuel Bartlett.

“It is also an honour, and I say it, it is a pride to say it: it is a recognition of the incredible workforce of this noble company,” he added about his appointment.

Calleja Alor highlighted his 21-year career at the CFE and said that it is a company that “allows you to grow as far as you want.”

He recalled that, when he started at CFE, he entered through a training process to be a shift manager and became shift superintendent of a Conventional Thermoelectric Power Plant.

“I was part of the production area of ​​the plant and later, I was able to compete for a permanent position,” he added.

“I was the first technical supervisor in the Instrumentation and Control area of ​​the Central, in that same generation plant. Years later I was able to have a Department Head position in the area of ​​Production in Analysis and Results.”

“Being a woman, growing up in a predominantly male field of engineering represented an enormous challenge, but I can also say that it has given me the greatest satisfaction,” she said.