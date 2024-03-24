PF carried out an operation this Sunday (24th March) against those involved in the murder of Marielle Franco, then party councilor in Rio de Janeiro

The Psol (Partido Socialismo e Liberdade) declared this Sunday morning (24.mar.2024) that it will continue in “fight for justice” so that those involved in the death of Marielle Francoparty councilor in Rio de Janeiro, in 2018, be tried and convicted.

“We will continue to fight for justice until everyone involved is tried and convicted. We will carry forward the legacy and struggles that Marielle Franco embodied.”said the party in a statement (read the full text below).

This Sunday (24th March), the PF launched the operation Murder Inc. and arrested 3 more suspects involved in the murders of Marielle and her driver, Anderson Gomes. Were arrested:

Domingos Brazão counselor at the Rio de Janeiro Court of Auditors – accused of being one of the principals;

counselor at the Rio de Janeiro Court of Auditors – accused of being one of the principals; Chiquinho Brazão (Brazil-RJ Union), congressperson federal – accused of being one of the masterminds;

(Brazil-RJ Union), congressperson federal – accused of being one of the masterminds; Rivaldo Barbosaformer head of the Civil Police of Rio – accused of having obstructed the investigations.

The arrest of the 3 comes after the Minister of Justice, Ricardo Lewandowski, announced that Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), approved the plea bargain of Ronnie Lessa, accused of killing Marielle in 2018.

Here is the full note released by Psol this Sunday (24.mar.2024):

“After a little more than 6 years since the murder of Marielle Franco and Anderson Gomes, today those identified as the masterminds of this cowardly crime were finally arrested, as well as one of the people who allegedly obstructed the investigations. We will continue to fight for justice until everyone involved is tried and convicted. We will carry forward the legacy and struggles that Marielle Franco embodied

“Marielle, present!

“Anderson, present!

“Today and always!

“PSOL – National Presidency”