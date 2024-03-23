James Middleton sends a message to his sister after the publication of Kate's video and posts a photo of them as children

A few hours after the official announcement of Kate Middleton regarding her health conditions, brother James sends a very sweet message to his sister. The video of the princess recorded on a bench surrounded by the greenery of the family estate moved the world.

Kate speaks calmly about the operation she underwent and the discovery that she has cancer which she is bravely fighting. She's currently following a preventive chemotherapy . The shocking news arrived yesterday and comments from members of the royal family were immediate.

King Charles III he says he is proud of his daughter-in-law and of the courage she had to spread the video. Also Meghan Markle and Harry they sent their solidarity from the United States where they were attending a contemporary art event.

Brother James' message arrived accompanied by a photo of them as children and encourages Kate to face the situation with the determination that distinguishes her.

“Over the years we have climbed many mountains together. As a family, we will climb this one with you too.”



It is not the first time that James shows his solidarity with his sister. He has always declared himself very proud of the social status achieved by Kate and has always admired her communication skills. They are very close and have faced many difficulties together.

James years ago in fact entered the tunnel of depression, defining it as “a lack of emotions”. Together with his sister and the whole family he slowly emerged.

The Depression it is a very serious disease that must not be neglected and must also be treated with drugs, like any other pathology. Mental disorders are increasingly difficult to identify and diagnose and for this reason they can cause significant damage if neglected. The lack of joy, of feeling emotions, of having goals makes you slowly slide into a dark tunnel of which you cannot see the end.

The family is rallying around the princess and love and serenity will help her on this long healing journey.

