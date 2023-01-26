War Russia Ukraine, everything changes. Tanks are the tipping point

There war between Russia and Ukraine is now destined to change name. The decision made yesterday by Use And Germanywith the support of France, England and Italymark one new phase of the conflict. From now on it will be Russia versus West. Moscow didn’t take it well, and how could it. «My vas pochoronim!». Many users of Tsargrad, the ultra-nationalist information site – we read in the Corriere della Sera – resort to the famous “We will bury you!” used in 1956 by Nikita Khrushchev during a speech to Western Bloc ambassadors. But here we are now well beyond the Cold War, at least judging by the tones. And not since yesterday, although the almost joint decision of sending tanks by the USA and Germany is read and presented as the definitive proof of a conflict against the «strong powers» Americans and Europeans, the enemies of all time, with the Ukraine that remains on backgroundalmost as if it were a detail.

The statements – continues the Corriere – they are many and all of the same tenor. Konstantin’s is distinguished by its originality Gavrilov, head of the Russian OSCE delegation in Vienna. «Leopard 2s and American armored cars are equipped with uranium core projectilesthe use of which leads to contamination of the ground as happened in Yugoslavia and Iraq. The possible supply against Russia of dirty nuclear bombs, with all the consequences that could result from it”. in Kiev of this endowment will be evaluated as a use against Russia by dirty nuclear bombs. Just in case, the well-known TV presenter Vladimir Solovyov he carried on with the work, arguing in prime time that it was necessary bomb Berlin. “We will bury you.” He says it has to be done right awayHowever. Without waiting neither a moment.

Subscribe to the newsletter

