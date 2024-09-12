GUASAVE, SINALOA.- The gardener Francisco Hernández Mata is coming for his third season with Algodoneros de Guasave, where the main objective is to do his bit in 2024-2025 of the Mexican Pacific Arch League, where they will seek to end their drought of not winning a championship.

The native of San Felipe, Baja California, in the last edition with the blue ship participated in 46 games where he added 78 legal turns with the bat where he connected 21 hits to compile an average of .269two of them were doubles, one triple and he sent seven teammates to the plate. He also negotiated five bases, 14 strikeouts and had six steals.

“I am very happy for the opportunity that Algodoneros has given me once again, to be here looking for an opportunity to be part of the roster, but first that has to be worked on,” said Francisco Hernández.

The outfielder reported that he feels well physically, but he will continue working hard in the remaining preseason to get even better.

“Simply be 100% healthy when we play and that all of our teammates also stay healthy. There is a lot of healthy competition within the team because we are all going for the same objective and while we are here as a team we have to help each other,” he said.

Guasave Cotton Growers Training Activity. Vicente Guerrero.

The training of the tenth of Algodoneros started very early with a Live BP, in which the youngsters Íker Redona, Edy Orenday, José Vázquez, Vismark Dagnino, Álex Longoria, Sebastián López and Alejandro Cervantes participated, who showed their vast resources on the mound.

Physical work was then carried out, which consisted of resistance and shoulder strengthening for the pitchers, while the batters worked hard on base running.

There was an intense session in the bullpen with important pitchers such as Victor Buelna, Ariel Gracia, Rogelio Martinez, Juan Cossio, Vidal Sotelo and Jorge Monroy.

The defensive practice in the box, which was done with runners in motion and plays planned to speed up the assists.

The catchers had an extensive routine of blocking balls and throwing to the bases. The culmination of the training came with batting practice, divided into four groups.

