At the beginning of last year, Jay B, Mark Tuan, Jinyoung, Jackson Wang, Youngjae, BamBam and Yugyeomthe seven members of the musical group GOT7, informed their thousands of followers that they would not be renewing their contracts with the South Korean agency JYP Entertainment. Through a letter they shared on social networks, the Idols apologized Ahgase (I GOT7)since at that moment, they had to go their separate ways.

On that occasion, the members of GOT7 stated that they wanted to continue making music for their loyal fandom, “share it together and continue spending time together in the future. Instead of leaving memories with Ahgase, who supported and took care of us, who were imperfect, in the past, we want to point to the future with memories”.

After having gone their separate ways, the idols met again, as the great family and musical group that they are, and more than a year after making the wise decision to renew contracts with JYP Entertainmentcarried out a new comebackwith the launch of a great self-titled EP.

When it was announced that they were leaving the aforementioned agency and that for the time being each of them had to go their own way, the haters began to ensure that the boy band would never return.

In an interview for W Korea magazine, the idols They talked, among other things, about the malicious comments and they sent a clear message to the haters. “I have nothing to hide, that’s why I want to address all the people who said, ‘GOT7 said they haven’t broken up, but can they really get together again as seven members?'” the rapper, singer-songwriter said. and Thai dancer BamBam.

I want to tell you this: Don’t judge us carelessly and pretend you’re smart. Did you know this?

Also, the rapper said that when they go to a place and when they greet people, they always say “GOT7” before saying their names“I’m GOT7 BamBam, like this”.

For his part, the American-Taiwanese rapper, singer, dancer and model Mark Tuan stressed that with this new comeback, they wanted make it very clear that GOT7 was back.

“If we just say, ‘GOT7 hasn’t disbanded,’ people might not understand, so we wanted to show everyone with this comeback, there are members who must go to the army, and we still don’t know what our activities will be like in the future. , but we’ll be GOT7 forever.”

The South Korean singer, dancer, songwriter and actor, who is part of the band’s vocal line, added that it might take some time for GOT7’s next album to drop after this self-titled EP, “but there won’t be any separations, we really decided to continue, so we’ll have to continue until the end right?

Besides, the title track of their new mini album, “NANA”, is a song with pop sounds, which highlights the bright and relaxed atmosphere of the band. It conveys GOT7’s feelings of wanting to give laughter to the public, especially to Ahgasewho waited a long time for their return as a group.

Also included on the EP are the songs: “Truth”, “Drive me to the moon”, “Two”, “Don’t care about me” and “Don’t leave me alone”. On the meaning of this mini album, GOT7 stated in a statement, “It is for those who are trying not to forget who they are, for those who have waited and been with us. This is the beginning of our new first step, and it is the most GOT7-like album so far.”