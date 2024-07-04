Mexico City.- Rosa Icela Rodríguez, appointed by the virtual President-elect, Claudia Sheinbaum, as Secretary of the Interior, offered to act with respect and civility in the search for agreements.

“Rest assured that we will work with everyone, effectively and sensitively, to address citizens’ demands,” he said.

“There will always be coordination and dialogue under the guidelines that you set for us from the Presidency. We will act with respect and civility in the search for agreements to provide solutions to the demands of society.”

The Secretary of Security in this Government said it is clear to her that Sheinbaum made commitments in the campaign that must be fulfilled.

“We will give value to women’s words,” he said.

“I will conduct myself with honesty and we will continue to uphold the motto of not lying, not stealing and not betraying the people; we learned from the best.”