“There is no hope for a civilization, when the masses are in favor of harmful policies.” Ludwig von Mises

Denying reality does not change it. That is final. Learning from it, from its forms and fluctuations if you can create transformative ideas, happens in relation to society, the family group or oneself.

You can always learn if you want to. It is a world of wonders in which we are, we will lack life, days, years, hours to at least have a vision of what we must know and learn. May the whims from which they come not distract us, may no one tell us that it is not possible, may nothing stand between us and the will to do well.

We who love each other so much should NOT separate, citizenship is the concept of belonging and responsibility. We are social beings, here order and maintaining the rule of law do matter.

I was not surprised by the reaction man-president when, faced with the rejection of the constitutional reform, he opted for changes in secondary laws electoral matter.

During the week I was able to talk with people who have a political opinion, that is, they are interested in social issues, governance and laws.

The Electoral Reform It is not an irrelevant topic, on the contrary, its reliefs and nuances are so many that they cover generations, democracy and freedoms.

It took the country a century, from the revolution, to pass the 20th century and reach the third decade of the 21st to have an autonomous body that gives certainty to the electoral processes in Mexico. It is very difficult for Andrés Manuel to be still, he is a destroyer with a purpose of power, real social programs were shot down in pursuit of a fiction of wealth and equality. The direct delivery of resources It could be better if it was addressed to who really needs it, with municipal controls you can. The data is hard -poverty does not diminish-. You will be able to have three floors plus the delivery of resources and you will not be able to lower the rates. The man-president does not care about health, education, or production. If he cared, he would inform himself, he would ask experts, he would have a strong and knowledgeable cabinet. It is not like that, shot per trip you have to check the plan.

Now the INE is its control target. At all costs, it must be undermined, its influence and field of action diminished. It is clear that it is not with work that he wants to continue in power, it is with and/or by force. I confess that I dream of Generals thinking about Mexico, taking note of what should not have been, trying to correct the course.

Young people should know that every day what has been achieved in decades can be lost in hours, in fact, these are hard hours in our history. If we do not act by rejecting the proposal, we will bring the country closer to the precipice. A stage of democratic obscurantism is not deserved by our nation, that of “We who love each other so much.”

In the Senate of the Republic, men and women who care for the federal pact, must turn their eyes to their states and regions. They should think about the history and greatness of Mexico, if something was done wrong before why repeat it, yes sir! it must be erased and allow room for analysis and discussion. Let the arguments prevail in defense and not the disqualification.

I still do not conceive how the Federal Deputies of Morena, PT and Verde consented to the setback of our rights, could it be because they did not fight for them? How can you defend them? There is no way, what is not known or what has not been founded is not defended. There is no belonging to the fight except to the ideals of equality and justice. I wish so much raison d’être touched your understanding.

Postscript

– Let’s not let our guard down, I hear again about COVID infections, this time is for reflection and care. From FAMILY, real friendships come into the family. To the Lupitas and Lupitos an affectionate hug. It’s a big day on the 12th.