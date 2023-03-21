Former Big Brother contestant and model, Sarah Nile became a mother for the second time: emergency caesarean for her

Moments of fear and concern for Sarah Nilebut also a lot of joy. The model, a former Big Brother contestant, became a mother for the second time yesterday. Her baby, her second child, is called Evah and was born a few days early with an emergency caesarean section. The open-hearted story of the new mother on social media.

Many remember Sarah Nile for her experience on Big Brother and know her as one of the influencers most popular in Italy.

In 2017 she married the one who is still her husband today, Pierluigi Montuoro. In 2021, however, she fulfilled her great dream of becoming a mother. She did it by giving birth to the baby Noah thanks to an assisted fertilization process.

The model then chose to embark on a PMA journey again, to become a mother again. Objective achieved just yesterday, when the baby was born Evah.

Sarah Nile’s Story

A path not easy that of Sarah Nile, told step by step on social media.

The birth of the baby was expected in a few weeks, but yesterday it was decided to move up the date because of some complications that showed up.

To tell everything, besides that present the little newborn, the model took care of it. Here are her words: