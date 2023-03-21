Former Big Brother contestant and model, Sarah Nile became a mother for the second time: emergency caesarean for her
Moments of fear and concern for Sarah Nilebut also a lot of joy. The model, a former Big Brother contestant, became a mother for the second time yesterday. Her baby, her second child, is called Evah and was born a few days early with an emergency caesarean section. The open-hearted story of the new mother on social media.
Many remember Sarah Nile for her experience on Big Brother and know her as one of the influencers most popular in Italy.
In 2017 she married the one who is still her husband today, Pierluigi Montuoro. In 2021, however, she fulfilled her great dream of becoming a mother. She did it by giving birth to the baby Noah thanks to an assisted fertilization process.
The model then chose to embark on a PMA journey again, to become a mother again. Objective achieved just yesterday, when the baby was born Evah.
Sarah Nile’s Story
A path not easy that of Sarah Nile, told step by step on social media.
The birth of the baby was expected in a few weeks, but yesterday it was decided to move up the date because of some complications that showed up.
To tell everything, besides that present the little newborn, the model took care of it. Here are her words:
✨ First moments of life ✨ A life that tests you every second, even before you were born. We weren’t supposed to know each other yesterday but I didn’t feel your movements anymore and I was alarmed. Promptly and wisely my heart doctor @dottneristella_ginecologo decided to have an emergency cesarean.. you had two laps of cord, one around your neck. With you Evah, who are my second rainbow daughter, another dream comes true and we have reached another goal with so much effort. PMA is a tiring and difficult journey from all points of view but it can give you a child, never be ashamed of what you are experiencing, it will be your strength. Life is wonderful and I’m grateful for that 💪🏻❤️🌈!!!
