Tuesday, February 27, 2024, 10:26 p.m.











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Adrián Hernández, Yeclano coach, is hurt by his team's performance in the last phase of the competition. The Barça team is second, one point behind the leader, but has gone four days without a win. The draw in the last match against Vélez,…