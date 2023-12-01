‘We were wrong on penalties’: Gamero after Millonarios’ defeat against Medellín

The technical director, Alberto Gamero, indicated in the press conference after the 2-1 defeat that Millonarios suffered during their visit to Independiente Medellín for the fourth day of the home runs of Liga Betplay II 2023 that this match was more of a 90-minute fight than an intelligent match.

And the match was full of several fouls that led to 9 of the 10 yellow carded being from the blue team, something that did not go unnoticed by Gamer.

“They were two different times. The first we entered into the dispute and the fights when this team is not that. They gave us 7 yellow cards. We got into the friction and the fight when it was an intense game for both teams. We made mistakes on penalties, but we also had goals. With a cool head I told them: ‘You can’t stay with 10 away and against a team like this.’ I told them to excuse those I was going to take out because we were surely going to be left with fewer players,” said the coach.

“In the second half we handled it well. This wasn’t going to end here, we have two finals left. If we had won it wouldn’t end either. Winning brought us closer to the final, but we stayed alive. We had to handle the yellow ones, I opted for that. Sometimes you make changes to play on the counter and we end up dominating the game. Medellín was a fair winner in the first half, but we deserved the tie in the second,” he added at the press conference.

With this point, talk about the changes of Steven Vega, Larry Vásquez, Daniel Ruiz and Daniel Cataño for Jorge Arias, Daniel Giraldo, Juan Carlos Pereira and Beckham Castro.

He also explained: “The changes were 35%, the yellow ones were 80%. And we have another game in three days. That’s why the changes were. In the second half we played better than in the first and in the first we had all the starters. I opted for that. 45 minutes with 7 yellows was giving the rival an advantage. I never do it, but if I don’t get them out we might end up expelled. We finished with the complete team, with dignity and with high morale. That can help us for what is coming against America.”

Regarding the concern of the fans, who see the team approaching but without doing enough damage, he said: “It is an issue that we want to improve day by day, the definition, because we arrived, home and away, but it has cost us the definition. It is a mental part, decision making; We have worked on it for people who help human beings in that aspect. There remains that tastelessness of creating options and not being able to score. It’s not just on the offensive side, we also made mistakes on the defensive side. It is football and it must be corrected.”

