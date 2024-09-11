The well-known journalist and television host passed away today, Wednesday 11 September. Luke Sworn. The man, who had been away from the world of television and entertainment for several years, had a sudden heart attack today just before lunch. He was 84 years old.

juror’s wife

In addition to the son born from the first marriage with Gianna Furio and to his wife, Daniela Vergarathe journalist also leaves behind two brothers, Flaviussinger-songwriter, Blascodirector of photography and sister Claudiageologist.

Wife Daniela Vergara

“We were in Santa Marinella, to enjoy the last glimpse of summer”: these are the words of Luca Giurato’s wife, Daniela Vergara, still painfully incredulous at the sudden disappearance of her husband.

Daniela Vergara, born in Alexandria of Egypt, she is the descendant of an ancient Neapolitan family, the Vergara Caffarelli. A journalist by profession, Vargara meets Luca Giurato several years after the end of the man’s first marriage. The marriage between the two will last more than twenty years.

journalist

When she moved to Rome, Daniela Vergara dealt with internal politics, until 1981 when she was hired in Raiat the radio news. She was first hired by Rai 3, where she covered the Quirinale, and then moved to Tg2 as host of the 8:30 pm edition, continuing to follow the activities of the Quirinale.

During her professional career, the journalist has mainly dealt with politics and of judicial news.

Luca Giurato’s TV Career

Luca Giurato’s career in television has been long, full of awards and important hosting.

His television debut dates back to 1992-1993 in In full printthe press review within the Tg1 night. Over the years, there has been a succession of leading programme hosts such as Sunday In, together with Mara Venier; One morning; Italy you go conducted together with Francesca Chillemi And Guido Barlozzetti Saturday afternoon on Rai 1.