Many people today define themselves as activists: for human rights, for animals, for the climate. But what does activism really mean? Why is this done? And for whom? Irene Facheris asked herself these and other questions that are mostly taken for granted and she explored the topic also through a questionnaire to which 1150 people replied.

This book was born, “We were there”, published by Rizzoli, in which the profound meaning of activism is investigated to resolve internal feuds and clarify shadows and ambiguities that often make us lose sight of the real goal, i.e. the good collective. In fact, activism means acting with the aim of improving people’s lives. In short, it is necessary that there is a “we” in the aim that is pursued. But is that enough?

And can we speak of activism even when we try to achieve this goal without confrontation, deciding for ourselves which is the best way to achieve it? In other words, can activism be done without a “we” even in the process? The reflection presented in We were there is an unprecedented operation which, going to the heart of a fundamental activity in a free society, tells how and why to approach the world of activism and how and why to stay. Because with activism we take care of ourselves. And activism becomes our cure.

The authoress

Irene Facheris (Milan, 1989) is a feminist activist and trainer expert in gender studies. You hold equality meetings in major schools,

Italian universities and organisations. During the first lockdown she started the Palinsesto Femminista podcast, which allowed her to talk to many

people doing activism, laying the groundwork for this book. She is the author of Let’s create culture together. 10 things to know before starting an argument

(Tlon, 2018) and Equality in pills. Learn to fight small and large daily discrimination (Rizzoli, 2020).