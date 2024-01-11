The statements of Giulia Lavatura's aunt, on what they experienced over the years and after the birth of little Wendy

The aunt of Giulia Lavatura, Rosetta Lavatura Berardi, chose to talk about the situation that her niece and her brother, her father, had been experiencing for years. In these hours the woman is hospitalized, but she is under arrest for the crime of her 6-year-old daughter Wendy and her dog.

The 41-year-old mother had already been followed by the service for some time mental hygiene, which is located in the city of Ravenna. In the early morning of Monday 8 Januarywhile he was at home with his family, decided to take an extreme action.

She threw herself from the window of her home at ninth floorin a building located in via Dario Dradi. With him he brought his 6-year-old daughter Wendy and his female dog, named Jessy.

Unfortunately the little girl and the animal, due to the violent fall, they didn't make it. She, however, perhaps after ending up on a scaffolding net, ended up on the lawn and miraculously managed to to survive.

She is currently hospitalized Bufalini of Cesena. Her lawyer, who had the opportunity to meet her, said that she is sorry for the death of his daughter and dog. She too wished to lose her life. The paternal aunt, interviewed by the Rai program, 2pm he decided to tell his truth.

The story of Giulia Lavatura's aunt

It is not possible that a sick person can decide for himself. When we relatives asked for help, they said that we relatives couldn't decide for her, that she should ask to be hospitalized. A family that has a sick person is completely abandoned. That's why in her mind, her father and I became the tyrants, because we were the ones who had her hospitalized. When he's bad he brings out hatred, when he's good he apologizes.

