Lucas Maier

Vladimir Putin’s notorious “shadow army” is not only committing crimes in the Ukraine war. Reports from Mali weigh heavily on the army from Russia.

Bamako – Through the Ukraine war the notorious Wagner group is increasingly in the public eye. Last one worried A sensational video in which Putin’s mercenary force violently killed a soldier from their own ranks. But not only in the Ukraine the mercenaries commit crimes. In Mali, pro-Russian soldiers are also said to have a “free pass” for crimes committed by Wladimir Putin have received, such as the US news site The Daily Beast reported. Philip Obaji Jr. spoke to survivors of an attack for the online newspaper.

Wagner group in Mali: mercenaries with a free pass from Putin

On Sunday (September 4), soldiers from the Wagner group are said to have abused around a dozen women and girls. After the attacks, the men are said to have filmed their naked victims with smartphones The Daily Beast reported.

We were surrounded by white soldiers. Some of them were holding phones and taking pictures of us.

One of those affected told the US online newspaper that she refused to take off her clothes. One of Putin’s mercenaries is said to have hit her in the head with a gun. When the 23-year-old woman regained consciousness, she was lying naked on the ground with about five other women.

transparency notice In order to protect the victims who have their say here from further attacks, the names used are pseudonyms.

Russia in Mali: Wagner Group mercenaries abuse women and girls

The attack by Russian mercenaries took place in the village of Nia Oura, as reported by fr.de. Nia Oura is located in the Mopti region in central Mali. Around eight in the morning, Putin’s mercenaries, together with soldiers from the Malian Armed Forces (FAMA) and fighters from the traditional Dozo brotherhood, stormed the premises of a farm.

The armed group kept firing into the air as they stormed the compound, as did the victim opposite Diarra The Daily Beast indicates. “They kept saying they would take care of us,” said the 30-year-old. The soldiers accused the people on the farm of collaborating with Islamist terrorists.

Putin’s mercenaries rage in Mali: “Leave the women for us”

Diarra was able to hide with two other men when the military began arresting all the men on the farm. “I heard one of the white soldiers shout: ‘Leave the women for us,’ the young man accuses Putin’s mercenaries. The three managed to escape from the mercenaries.

A member of the notorious Wagner group photographed in the Luhansk region of Ukraine. (Archive photo) © Viktor Antonyuk / Imago Images

On the instructions of the Russian mercenaries, the soldiers of the FAMA and the Dozo are said to have taken all the men to the central base of the Wagner group, like The Daily Beast reported. The three men could hear the screams of the women from their hiding place, the ordeal is said to have lasted more than two hours, they report.

Mercenaries film their victims: women and girls report abuse and humiliation

“When we came back, we met the crying women. Some of them had blood on their clothes,” Diarra told The Daily Beast. The soldiers of Putin’s mercenary army are said to have raped everyone and then filmed them.

“The women said the white soldiers stripped them, raped them, and then took out their smartphones, which they used to film the women’s naked bodies. The women said they were treated like animals,” Diarra told Philip Obaji Jr.

Atrocities in Mali: Wagner group abducts and abuses civilian population

Seydou, a 37-year-old man, was arrested that day by Dozo militants and taken to the Wagner Group base blindfolded. When he was released from detention after five hours, he found his 15-year-old cousin at home.

“My cousin told me that two white soldiers raped her in her own room and in front of her colleagues. After that, they took photos of her naked body,” Seydou said TheDailyBeast. “My cousin has been traumatized for weeks and cries every day. I pray that one day she can heal.”

Eyewitness to the torture: “It was heartbreaking to watch”

On a site near the 37-year-old’s apartment, mercenaries are said to be out Russia also gathered women and forced them to undress.

“The women who did not obey the order to undress immediately were beaten by the white soldiers and their clothes were torn. It was heartbreaking to watch,” said eyewitness Boubakar, who watched from his home The Daily Beast.

Wagner crimes: Putin’s “shadow army” commits crimes in different countries

Vladimir Putin’s Wagner mercenaries were actually only supposed to be in Mali in an advisory capacity The Daily Beast reported. Also the Bundeswehr is deployed in Mali. However, the Wagner group repeatedly hit the headlines for attacks on the civilian population in Mali.

According to a report by NGO Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED) August 2022, around 500 civilians have died since the beginning of the year in actions by the Wagner mercenaries in Mali. For the Central African Republic, the data are even more serious, where the violence of mercenaries from Russia is said to be directed against the civilian population (when they act without state troops) in 70 percent of the cases.

Most recently, Putin’s mercenaries are said to have killed at least 13 civilians in Guelledjé (Mali) together with the Malian military in a military operation on Sunday (October 30), the French news agency reports AFP. (Lucas Maier)