Zelda: Skyward Sword excited the fans of this saga of Nintendo confirming the release of an HD version with fun new features, although it wouldn’t arrive alone.

At the same time they confirmed that they would put on sale a amiibo which might give you some in-game extras, but they omitted to mention a detail that is making fans very angry.

Believe it or not, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD it won’t let you use one of the best features in the game unless you have the corresponding figure in your possession.

Say goodbye to fast travel in Zelda: Skyward Sword

It is completely normal that Nintendo offer some extra features if you use your amiibo in games, although most of these unlockables involve purely aesthetic aspects.

The big problem with The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is that you will need one of these figures to gain access to a function of the game, specifically the fast travel one.

The original version did not give you this possibility and made moving between regions tedious, for this reason, fans were excited when they confirmed that they should no longer do it.

The fast travel feature in The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD It would save you from the horrible transfer between Neburia, the surface and the Lower Lands, but you can only have it if you have the amiibo.

Of course this decision made the fans of Nintendo, who immediately expressed their disagreement through channels such as YouTube.

The hassle is completely understandable, as the new version will be sold for the price of a new game, and in fact, this decision is viewed by many as a kind of microtransaction.

Taking into account the price of the amiibo, which is around $ 600 Mexican pesos, the price is very high.

Even with this limitation, you can live the original experience, but now they have passed.

