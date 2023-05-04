The two barras bravas who died in the middle of a violent fight in the early hours of last Sundayin Medellín, represented the latest tragedy that has affected Colombian soccer after the incidents reported weeks ago in different cities.

As confirmed by the authorities, the two baristas who died in the midst of the lack of control were Anderson Jaramillo, 34, and Alejandro Gallego, 25.

Jaramillo was a member of a branch of the barrabava of Medellín. He was popularly known as ‘Ant’.

Gallego was a member of the Los del Sur barra brava and a member of the purslane collective of the municipality of Entrerrios. Among his friends, he was known as ‘Zombie’.

Precisely, Gallego, the youngest of those murdered, has been fired by his relatives with heartfelt messages through social networks. The video and the letter from his girlfriend, Paula Zúñiga, from London (England): heartbreaking.

‘We had many dreams and plans’

“Crying myself to sleep, waking up and feeling this pain again so deep in my soul and heart, I still can’t believe my partner was taken from me. Thank you for all the moments shared and I know that there were many, many who remained to live together, we had many dreams and plans…“(sic), Zúñiga pointed out, in a letter broadcast on social networks, accompanying a video with images with the deceased.

“You will always be in my mind and in my heart, I will never forget you, I will never forget everything you made me feel and how happy we were!”he added.

“I’ll keep everything beautiful that you gave me one day, I’ll keep those beautiful words that one day you told me, I’ll keep that ‘You’re the best I have, I don’t want to lose you’, ‘The best thing that the 2022 it was you’, ‘You are the woman with whom I want to wake up, say good morning, with whom I want to go out and see the world’, “’You are an incredible woman and you deserve the best’, ‘The two of you we are difficult but I am going to do my best to make everything work'”, he added.

“Rest my loveGo easy, go knowing that everyone here loves you and we will always love you and that you will never be forgottenrest my life, everything will be fine, infinite thanks for everything. I LOVE YOU AND WILL LOVE YOU FOREVER (sic and capital letters)”, concluded the young woman, who is currently in England.

So far, the authorities have not reported any arrests related to the brawl between barras bravas that took place after the classic paisa, which was played on Saturday night.

