HOLIDAY WITH LITTLE ONEThe time has finally come: the summer holidays! Going out with the kids, enjoying each other and the freedom. But then everything turns out to be against you and you come home exhausted instead of rested. This week: Laura Hindriks was shivering on a cold campsite with a non-sleeping toddler.

,,My husband had such beautiful childhood memories of camping in France. I’ve never been a camper myself, but I wanted to give it a try. It sounded nice, the way he told it. Our family would leave their trailer tent for a week longer in the French Vosges, also easy to drive with our son and daughter. They were then 1 and 2 years old respectively. It seemed ideal: at least we didn’t have to set up the unit ourselves with two little ones.”

No running water

,,With enough entertainment and snacks along the way, we made it through the journey well and we had a great first day at the campsite. Two children in diapers, no sanitary facilities and no running water turned out to be a bit more of a challenge than we thought, but it didn't spoil the fun. Unfortunately, our son decided from day two that he didn't need to sleep anymore. Not during the day, very late in the evening and he was up early in the morning. Every morning at 5 a.m. he crawled out of the tent and into the dewgrass field. Soaking wet gang all the time."

Survival Mode

“Every day one of us walked around the lake with him in the baby carrier for an hour and a half. The other stayed with our daughter. We regularly drove aimlessly in the car, so that Mr. exhausted eventually took a nap. He was asleep in his car seat with a croissant still in his hand. Doing fun things as a family or relaxing was definitely not an option, we got through the days in survival mode.”

Many children suffer from insomnia during the holidays. On Parents of Nu you can read all the tips and tricks to help your child sleep on vacation.

"To make matters worse, it also cooled down enormously in the evening and night. We did bring some warm clothes, but not enough for these temperatures. Every night I lay shivering in my sleeping bag, dressed in sweatpants with socks and a hot water bottle. With a awake toddler, who was totally overtired. Cold and little sleep don't make your own fuse any longer, so it became less cozy every day in our folding trailer. On day four we said to each other: what are we doing to ourselves here? It was pure cramping."

Finally rest

Fortunately, the holiday only lasted a week. We were overjoyed when the children were allowed to go back to daycare: we could finally rest. Never again, I decided when I got home. My husband really wants to go camping again, so I made a deal with him: I only want to stay in a mobile home or in a luxury safari tent. Preferably in a sunny environment where you can sit outside in the evening. The children are now 3 and 4 years old, so we secretly hope for a better holiday experience this summer.”

