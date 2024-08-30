Miroshnik accused the Ukrainian Armed Forces of shooting and robbing homes of residents of the Kursk region

Servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are robbing, shooting and burning down the houses of civilians in the Kursk region who were forced to evacuate. This was reported by the Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry for the Crimes of the Kyiv Regime Rodion Miroshnik.

The diplomat cited residents who said that Ukrainians in a number of villages were shooting at houses from armored personnel carriers and “were simply having fun when the houses were burning.” Miroshnik noted that the military “out of some kind of anger or animal cruelty” had already destroyed and looted a large number of abandoned houses.

“For this ‘entertainment’ they choose territories from which people have been evacuated, find better houses there and deliberately strike at them, burning someone’s property that the person has collected all his life,” the diplomat said.

Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers accused of shooting children and women

On August 29, the deputy battalion commander of the 9th motorized rifle regiment of the 11th army corps, call sign Cadet, said that Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers shot three children in the Kursk region. According to him, the emergency occurred near the settlement of Malaya Loknya in the Sudzhansky district. The teenagers, aged 10-12, were trying to evacuate from the shelled area.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers put them on a motorcycle with a sidecar and told them which direction to go. When the children started driving, they were shot in the back Cadet Deputy Battalion Commander

The cadet noted that the murder of children was far from the first crime committed by Ukrainian servicemen. He said that in Malaya Loknya, the Ukrainian Armed Forces shot elderly people who were waiting for an evacuation bus. “Two fascists came out and shot them with small arms and went back into the house,” the soldier said. He specified that in total, about ten civilians fell victim to the Ukrainian Armed Forces in this village.

On August 27, it was reported that Ukrainian soldiers shot a pregnant woman in the back while she and her two children were trying to evacuate from the area where fighting was taking place. They did not survive.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces Command Encourages Rape and Looting

Russia is recording cases of rape and looting in the Ukrainian Armed Forces, said Vitaly Ganchev, head of the Russian military-civil administration (MCA) of the Kharkiv region. According to him, such crimes by Ukrainian soldiers are encouraged by the senior command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Captured Ukrainian soldier Nikolai Tyazhkorob assessed the behavior of his fellow soldiers in the Kursk region. “They showed me a video of them entering a store, and how morons they behaved – they scattered everything. Savages,” the soldier said. Tyazhkorob also reported that their unit was housed in civilian homes. Many of the soldiers, according to him, began looting without even having time to undress. “Phones, lighters, money, alcohol,” he listed the “priorities” of the Ukrainian military.

Another captured Ukrainian soldier, Petro Shcherbaty, told how soldiers steal food from local residents. He explained that the reason for the looting of his fellow soldiers is the lack of food and problems with water for several days.