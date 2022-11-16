President-elect speaks on panel about the Amazon; “blockade” would be “against anti-democracy” and “denialism”

The elected president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), spoke at COP27, the UN climate conference, on the morning of this Wednesday (16.Nov.2022). Received by shouts of “Hello, hello, hello, hello… Lula… Lula”, the petista criticized the isolation promoted by the president’s government Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and said he will ask for the 2025 COP to be held in Brazil.

🇧🇷Brazil is back in the world. Brazil is emerging from the cocoon to which it has been subjected for the past 4 years”, stated Lula. 🇧🇷Brazil cannot be isolated as we have been in the last 4 years. Brazil did not travel to any country and no country traveled to Brazil. It was like we had a blockade🇧🇷

According to the president-elect, the blockade would be “against anti-democracy” it’s the denialism” promoted by Bolsonaro. 🇧🇷A blockade against a government that had no motive, no reason, no effort to talk to the world”, he completed.

Lula participated in the panel “Amazon Charter – a common agenda for the climate transition”, in which the governor Helder Barbalho (MDB-PA) read a letter from governors for the Amazon.

This is the moment when Lula is shouting “Hello, hello, hello, hello🇧🇷

“Hey, hey, hey… Lula… Lula” Big crowds waiting for @LulaOficial to speak at a side event at #Cop27 pic.twitter.com/cZuTWWL1rY —Patrick Greenfield (@pgreenfielduk) November 16, 2022

Watch Lula’s speech (10min04):

Also present were:

The president-elect was invited to participate in COP27 shortly after his victory in the second round of elections was confirmed. He arrived in the city of Sharm el-Sheikh, in Egypt, on Monday (14.nov).

Lula said that his team will speak with the UN secretary general, António Guterres, to ask that the 2025 COP be held in Brazil, more specifically in the Amazon.

🇧🇷You can be sure that we are going to talk to the UN secretary general and we are going to ask that this 2025 COP be held in Brazil, that it be held in the Amazon”, he stated.

🇧🇷In the Amazon there are 2 states able to host any international conference, which is the State of Amazonas and the State of Pará”, said Lula looking at the governors. 🇧🇷Then you discuss among yourselves who has more to offer from an infrastructure point of view🇧🇷

In the speech, the president-elect emphasized the need for people who defend the Amazon to get to know the region.

He also said that he willfor Brazil to coexist democratically with its representatives” through periodic meetings with governors and mayors to end illegal deforestation. 🇧🇷It is not possible to avoid fires without talking to the mayors”, he explained.

LULA AT COP27

On Tuesday (15.nov), the PT member met behind closed doors with the climate authorities of the United States and China –respectively, John Kerry and Xie Zhen.

In addition to Kerry and Zhenhua, Lula also met with Brazilian senators on Tuesday (15.Nov) at COP27🇧🇷

The future president has the following commitments at the UN climate conference:

Wednesday (16.Nov) at 12:15 pm — makes a statement in the UN area;

— makes a statement in the UN area; Thursday (Nov 17) at 5am — meeting with representatives of Brazilian civil society, at the Brazil Hub; and

— meeting with representatives of Brazilian civil society, at the Brazil Hub; and Thursday (17.Nov) at 10am — meeting with the International Forum of Indigenous Peoples/Peoples’ Forum on Climate Change.

He did not detail the time he should meet Frans Timmermans this Wednesday (16.Nov).

Lula went to Egypt to participate in the COP27 aboard a plane belonging to José Seripieri Junior, a former owner of Qualicorp and owner of QSaúde.

Close to Lula, Júnior, as he is known, was one of the first business owners to meet with the then presidential candidate during the election campaign. The jet is from the model Gulfstream G600 and has the capacity to transport 16 people.