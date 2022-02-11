CDMX.- The Coordinator of the National Action Party in the Chamber of Deputies, Jorge Romero Herrera said to Carlos Loret de Mola that the constant complaints towards the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) are inspired by ideology that took the president to the National Palace.

In an interview granted by the Radio Formula journalist together with the federal leader of the PAN, Marko Cortés, published on the YouTube channel “Latinus_us” under the name “Loret Chapter 71”, he stated that only they ask the authorities to do their job and investigate possible acts of corruption within the Fourth Transformation (4T).

“We were inspired by him, by the one who is the president today. We were inspired by him when there was some irregularity on the part of the government because it had to be denounced, that simple. He did it when he was in the opposition, we asked ourselves: what is the What bothers you so much now that the opposition does the same?” George Romero.

Read more: AMLO bullfighter? Víctor Trujillo launches himself against the president with CARICATURE

The PAN deputy stated that if a character outside the 4T breaks the law immediately, it is publicly to ask for justice, something that does not happen if the offender is within the circle of the President Lopez Obrador.

“When they attack their opponents it is the full weight of the law, when those close to him it is politicking, it is vile company, it is because the campaigns begin. Well, what a tragedy for this country,” he stressed.