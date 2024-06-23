Max Giusti and his unfortunate flight to Sardinia: first the delay, then the blackout, passing through the panic and fear of not making it, but always with the irony that distinguishes him

Max Giusti, a well-known comedian and television presenter, had a rather adventurous experience during a short two-day break from his intense work activity. He wanted to relax for a few days off before resuming his busy schedule, but he was the protagonist of stressful and not at all pleasant moments. What was supposed to be a peaceful trip to Sardinia turned into a daring adventure due to delayed flights and an electricity blackout that created panic among passengers.

Airplane misadventure for Max Giusti: first a delay, then a blackout

The comedian recounted his misadventure through Instagram stories, revealing that his flight to Sardinia was delayed by two and a half hours. Once on board, shortly before take-off, an electrical blackout occurred which wreaked havoc among the passengers. In those moments of tension and worry, Max Giusti spoke out, trying to reassure the people on board and inviting them to remain calm.

“Let’s see what they tell us, because if we all get up in a hurry, there are many of us and there is no welcome downstairs. We understand what they tell us. Let’s stay calm, it’s a situation I’ve never experienced. We hear what they tell us, let’s do things in order though, otherwise we’ll get hurt.”

Fortunately the problem was resolved and the flight managed to depart, albeit with many hours of delay. Once they landed, Max Giusti updated his followers with some stories on Instagram, reassuring them about his I arrive safe and sound.

The comedian wanted to thank the flight staff for the professionalism and courtesy shown even in such complicated situations, underlining the decisive role of the commander and the crew in dealing with the emergency.

Despite the eventful start, Max Giusti will finally be able to enjoy the two days of well-deserved rest in Sardinia, thanking his followers for their support during the unexpected adventure, to say the least.

