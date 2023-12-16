Kate Schellenbach had not even reached the age of majority and her career already seemed meteoric. This young New Yorker had managed to become one of the very few female drummers who was successful in the emerging music scene of the Big Apple and her hardcore punk group, The Young Aborigines, offered gigs with a growing and unstoppable frequency. But the group changed its name and members and, accompanied by beardless Adam Yauch, Adam Horovitz and Michael Diamond, the Beastie Boys emerged. At the same time, the hip-hop sound began to conquer both the streets of Manhattan and the interest of the rest of the group, to the point of dividing their concerts into two different sets: punk and hip-hop. After three years as part of the Beastie Boys, and after releasing their last single together in 1983, Schellebach decided to go on a trip to London. When she returned, she found her three companions wearing matching red tracksuits – a la Ben Stiller in The Tenenbaums– accompanied by Rick Rubin. This legendary DJ and producer had assured them that they could be the first white group to succeed in the world of rap, but that “they would never achieve it with a girl in the band.” As Schellenbach remembers, he offered them an ultimatum: either her or him. And they followed their prediction: they fired the drummer and rose as a phenomenon of global success with anthems like Sabotage and Fight for your right. But forty years later, the decision still weighs on the members of the legendary band as one of the most unfair and sexist episodes of their entire career.

“We kicked Kate out because she didn't fit our new identity as a tough rapper. Maybe eventually she would have left the band because we started acting like a bunch of fucking weirdos, but it was shit how it all happened. “I am very sorry for all that,” Horovitz lamented in the book. Beastie Boys Book. “She was part of a group of girls from New York very cool and we were very lucky to be able to go out there with her. She was very intelligent, smarter than us and she had a lot of style. But we fell in love with rap music and started behaving in a certain way, basically like idiots, and although she probably didn't want anything to do with us, we could have handled everything much better. We were teenagers and we didn't even ask her if she wanted to be part of what she was being born,” Diamond added in a PBS interview in 2019.

The cover of 'Beastie Boys book'.

Unlike other artists of the time, the Beastie Boys have shown themselves to be exemplary when it comes to repenting of past mistakes and trying to amend actions as sexist as the one experienced by Schellenbach. When they left punk aside, the band became a deeply misogynistic and phallocentric formation, and they themselves have recognized it as such. One of his most famous songs, Girlsreleased in 1986 as part of the album Licensed to Ill, has a stanza that literally says that “they want the girls to wash the dishes, clean the room or do the laundry.” His concerts in the mid-eighties used to feature cages in which different women danced and a hydraulic penis up to six meters long, of which, today, not only they are ashamed, but of those who continue to pay the expenses of the warehouse in which it is stored. “When we started with the Beastie Boys, most of our friends were girls. “It makes me ashamed to think how we let them down,” adds Horovitz. Yauch, who died in 2012 from a malignant tumor at only 47 years old. He assured that the problem was “that they had ended up becoming what we laughed at at the beginning.”

For his part, Schellenbach, who signs one of the chapters of the group's biography and today maintains a great friendship with his former teammates, recognizes that, although “he felt jealous of their success,” he would have ended up leaving on his own accord due to the drift. sexist of the group. “What was I going to do there if they rapped about raping a girl with a plastic bat?” he reflects in the book. As for Rubin, he simply describes him as a “macho asshole.”

Despite the inexplicable nature of her departure, Schellenbach remained linked to the Beastie Boys for the rest of her musical career. After graduating in art at university and working as a photographic documentary filmmaker, the drummer founded the group Luscious Jackson in the early '90s. An entirely female group, halfway between Hole and Indigo Girls, that managed to carve out a niche in the New York alternative rock scene with a sound that jumped between funk and bohemian pop. The quartet, now cult, published their albums under the label of the record company founded by the Beastie Boys themselves, Grand Royal, and reached the peak of their popularity with the hit single Naked Eye in 1996. The group's songs were part of the soundtrack of such popular films as Out of Wave (Clueless) either The unstoppable Will Hunting and his diskIn Search of Manny (1992), was selected by the newspaper Guardian as one of 'the 1000 albums to listen to before you die'.

Luscious Jackson performing on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno. NBC (NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via)

In this century, with the activity of Luscious Jackson diminished by the other occupations of its members and the long fight against cancer of its original pianist, Vivian Tremble, who died last April at the age of 59, Schellenbach focuses his routine on his television work. Since the beginning of the century, music has become a successful producer of talk shows, passing through programs such as Ellen DeGeneres or, more recently, James Corden, in which he has also occasionally served as a substitute drummer in the band that enlivened the popular format. On a personal level, Schellenbach said 'I do' last year with his partner of the last decade, Rebecca Clark, and has an 18-year-old son named Leo. When the Beastie Boys were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2012, the name of Kate Schellenbach, punk's forgotten matriarch, received one of the ceremony's most well-deserved applauses.