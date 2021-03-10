Following their arrival on Xbox in 2019 with the original We Were Here, We Were Here Too, and We Were Here Together, the folks at Total Mayhem Games delivered a co-operative gaming experience to say the least. Today we learned that the study has announced We Were Here Forever for Xbox Series X | S, PS5 and PC.

With We Were Here Forever, the people of Mayhem will take us back to Antarctica for a new cooperative adventure. The title will arrive on the aforementioned consoles near the end of the current year 2021, on which the studio has promised that it will offer an adventure greater than those seen so far in the series, providing a more intriguing and exciting story.

As you would expect, We Were Here Forever It will be full of new cooperative puzzles and challenges. Once again, the Walkie-talkie will be one of the most important elements in the venture, as it will allow the opportunity to describe any relevant detail to our partner, something fundamental to achieve success in previous titles.

Managing Director Lucia de Visser says: “Our goal for We Were Here Forever is to further refine the cooperative play that people love so much about the series, designed for a new generation of hardware with a more immersive, darker and more lively Castle Rock. We Were Here Forever is a huge step forward for the We Were Here series. Also, this game will bring some new ideas about the mystery of Castle Rock. One cannot help wondering what happened to those explorers who were left behind… »

More information about this new adventure will be revealed in the coming months, so anyone who is interested in We Were Here Forever you should be aware of the news that Total Mayhem Games will share.