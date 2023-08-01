“We took the bus at quarter past eleven. He was going very slowly and, when he came across other vehicles, he braked”, in such a way that “a rear wheel was left off the road in the maneuver”. This is how the testimony of Jon Gómez begins, one of the passengers who was traveling yesterday on the bus that fell off the ascent to Los Lagos. This young man from Bilbao, who is visiting Asturias with his girlfriend, nervously went in and out of the waiting room of the Emergency Department of the Hospital de Arriondas yesterday. He didn’t breathe until he saw her. He fared better. But she suffered injuries to her forehead and her thigh, which swelled her face and made her limp.

“When the wheel was left off the road more than necessary, I don’t know if because of the weight, because the axis of the bus hit the pavement or what, but the ground gave way and it became like a sinkhole,” Jon Gómez recounted, while He was waiting for his girlfriend to be discharged. From that moment on, “madness” broke out on the CO-4 highway, when the bus in which this Basque couple and forty-six other tourists were traveling fell and overturned, heading to the Picos de Europa National Park to enjoy Asturian nature.

«When the bus fell, we turned the bell twice and it was all screams. The truth is that it was scary,” Jon continues, between calls to family and friends. “For a few minutes, you could only hear people screaming. It was not be for lowerly. In addition, there were many children on the bus. Even some babies”, Jon commented on the esplanade where the ambulances were arriving with the injured who needed further medical attention. The hospital center of the East was overflowing with activity yesterday and, despite this, silence reigned.

According to Jon Gómez, “it is that we got a very big scare.” He and his girlfriend got out of the wrecked bus from the back. The rescue services broke the windows so that the passengers could get out of the vehicle. “At first, we thought that she had a broken femur, but in the end there was no fracture,” he pointed out, to get something positive out of what happened, which completely cut short what was going to be a good day of vacation.

As soon as they were discharged, they called a taxi and left. He, relieved, to put an end to four hours of ordeal. She was very sore and “wanted to go to the hotel”, from which they left yesterday morning without thinking that, after the Queen’s viewpoint, the day was going to go wrong and they would never reach the Lakes of Covadonga. At six o’clock in the evening, about twenty wounded had already been discharged and one after the other insisted that, “after all, we have been very lucky.”