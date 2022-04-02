Today we want to tell you a good story with a happy ending. Couple finds the dog who disappeared the day before not sparing and trying to find it in every moment. Dead tired finally found out where the puppy was hiding: they never stopped and eventually their perseverance helped them hug their furry friend again.

Photo source from Facebook by Rafa Brites

Rafaella and Felipe spared no effort and did everything to find Bisteca, their pet. The writer and former presenter Rafaella Brites posted the finding of the puppy on Facebook.

The dog had disappeared from the house the day before. Since then she and her husband Felipe Andreoli, who works as a journalist, they spent every minute to be able to find the sweet little dog. They never gave up and their tenacity rewarded them.

Rafa and Felipe they also asked the neighbors, but no one had seen Bisteca. When the sun went down, in the dark they couldn’t look for him. But they woke up at the crack of dawn to resume their searches.

Our Bisteca disappeared yesterday, got lost in the woods. We searched until dark, until we waited for today’s sunrise to continue, I woke up at 5:20, in fact we didn’t even sleep well, I wandered around everything that was nearby, we called the wonderful neighbors who are they too went out to look, but nothing appeared of him, we thought he might have fallen into a ditch, being wounded.

Couple finds dog who disappeared the day before: and the joy is palpable

The man tells how they found the dog:

There was a moment when I said to Fe, love, let’s go again, both of us. We will find it even if we spend the turn looking for it! Out of nowhere, on a road on the other side of my farm, we stopped in front of a doorman to drop off a phone and show his photo, I see a dot there at the top of the mountain !!!

Luckily it’s a beautiful story with a happy ending: the dog couldn’t even celebrate from how tired and exhausted he was!