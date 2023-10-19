Home page World

According to researchers, the Ruki River in Congo is one of the darkest blackwater rivers in the world due to its high content of dissolved organic substances. © Matti Barthe/dpa

An international team of researchers has examined one of the darkest rivers in the world. The result of the water analysis was astonishing.

Zurich – Its water is so dark that you can no longer see your hand in front of your eyes. “The researchers were amazed when they came across the Ruki River,” said the University of Zurich (ETH Zurich) in a statement Press release with. The Ruki River in Congo is one of the darkest black rivers in the world, according to a research team. It is darker than the famous Rio Negro (in German: black river). Amazon.

“We were deeply impressed by the color of the river”

“We were deeply impressed by the color of the river,” said ETH researcher Travis Drake, according to the statement. The scientist and an international team of researchers spent a year studying the water of the river, a tributary of the mighty Congo River. The results of the analyzes and measurements have now been published in the specialist journal Limnology and Oceanography published.

Darker than the famous Rio Negro in the Amazon: the Ruki River in the Congo. © Matti Barthe

The Ruki has hardly any slope. Its mouth is near the city of Mbandaka, about 645 kilometers upstream of the capital Kinshasa. Its water has not yet been scientifically examined.

Substances from dead plant material turn the water dark

In black water rivers, certain organic substances such as humic acids in the water are responsible for the color. The Ruki contains significantly more of it than the Rio Negro (black river) in the Amazon, according to the university. “The Ruki is actually jungle tea,” said co-author Travis Drake.

What is a blackwater river? According to the television program Planet Wissen, the most famous black water river is the Rio Negro. Typical for this type of river is an olive to dark brown – sometimes also reddish brown – color, which is caused by dissolved humic substances in the water. Humic substances are formed during the decomposition of plant material and usually have an extremely acidic pH value, which is responsible for the so-called black water. Nevertheless, the visibility depth is usually relatively good because there are few suspended particles in the water. See also Astronauts' brains change in space - 'get rewired, so to speak' Insect larvae – such as those of mosquitoes – would not survive in the acidic water, which is why black rivers are pleasant destinations for tourists. Overall, the species diversity is lower than in other rivers. However, the floodplains of the black water rivers provide particularly good conditions for so-called Igapò forests. Agriculture, on the other hand, is hardly possible on rivers. (Sources: Planet Wissen)

The dissolved organic substances in the wide river came from dead jungle vegetation. The research team explains that rain dissolves the organic compounds from the dead plant material. The water often stands waist-deep above the forest floor for weeks and then only drains slowly.

Meanwhile things are bad for him State of the Río Algar in Spain: The growing population in Altea and the surrounding area – and their wastewater – are causing problems for the river.(ml with dpa)