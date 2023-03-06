“We were born again” pointed out a mother in an emotional video that went viral on social networks after revealing the cliffhanger who lived with his son, likewise, catalogs the event as, “miracle”.

It was through the TikTok social network, where the woman shared a series of clips telling a little about the case that went viral on the internet, since she was surprised how she and her son were saved from a terrible moment they lived together.

The woman seeking to ask to spread the video to find those responsible for the road accident that occurred when she was traveling through Lima, Peru, showed at first a shot from the security camera that showed the road while she was driving.

Subsequently, the user identified as ‘@antho3710’, on the original Asian digital platform, showed a fragment in which she showed that before going out to drive her son was excited because it would be Christmas.

He began to explain while he saw the infant looking excited in the mirror “Hours before my son was happy with Christmas, I had just given him the hat and we left minutes later without knowing that we would not arrive that night.”

After the accident that broke her soul, due to the injuries her son suffered, she said, “I asked so much of the Virgin and of God that everything be lies.”

“That day we were born againmy beloved father never forsaken us ”, titled the clip the creator of the content, since they survived the accident.

We recommend you read:

Meanwhile, in another audiovisual material, he showed his son happy, with his hand bandaged, where he said, “I love you son, I will never stop thanking God the miracle he did with you that night”.