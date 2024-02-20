Ministry of Defense: Avdeevka residents were delighted with the arrival of Russian Armed Forces fighters

Residents of Avdeevka were happy about the arrival of the Russian military in the city. The Ministry of Defense reported on the reaction of the population.

As the department noted, now the townspeople will be able to begin to establish a peaceful life. For example, after soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) left Avdiivka, people were able to replenish their water supplies. “Of course, it’s very scary: we live in basements, our apartments are broken. As soon as the special operation began, we went down to the basements. We ran across the water the day before yesterday, and we see they are coming. We are afraid of everything… And then I saw a red ribbon: I think it’s Russia that has come,” the ministry quotes a local resident.

According to townspeople, thanks to the arrival of Russian troops, the Ukrainians did not have time to blow up most of the surviving buildings and some infrastructure remained undamaged, the Ministry of Defense indicated.

They also said that the residents of Avdeevka were provided with the necessary medical assistance. Despite this, there are still a large number of elderly people in the city in need of medicine.

There are almost no Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers left in Avdeevka

A serviceman from one of the units of the volunteer corps of the Southern Group of Forces with the call sign Sarmat said that the cleansing of Avdeevka is almost complete. He noted that only small “splinter” groups of Ukrainian soldiers remained in the city; everyone else had already left the city. The military man added that the situation in Avdiivka is consistently tense.

As previously reported by adviser to the head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Yan Gagin, some soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces remain in the dungeons of the coke plant. He did not specify the exact number of fighters there.

He also said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ equipment received from the Western allies remained in Avdeevka. According to him, the Ukrainian military, retreating from the city, abandoned a large amount of ammunition and weapons. Now they are being checked by specialists, since it is possible that they were mined, Gagin added.

Advisor to the head of the DPR Igor Kimakovsky clarified that Russian troops captured an American Bradley infantry fighting vehicle and a T-64 tank in Avdievka. This and other equipment continues to be removed from the city, he said.

Avdeevka came under Russian control

On Saturday, February 17, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported to President Vladimir Putin about the complete taking of Avdeevka under the control of the Center group of troops under the command of Colonel General Andrei Mordvichev. According to him, only some scattered formations of the Ukrainian military managed to hastily leave the city under fire from the Russian Armed Forces.

The group's engineering units began clearing mines from roads and buildings in the city. The Ministry of Defense reported that Russian sappers are conducting surveys of roads and territories that are located next to them. In addition, surviving houses and urban infrastructure are being inspected for the presence of explosive ordnance or unexploded ordnance.

After leaving Avdiivka, the Ukrainian Armed Forces consolidated their positions on new lines of defense. Their positions are located in the area of ​​​​the settlements of Novobakhmutovka, Lastochkino and Pervomaiskoye.