Due to inflation, it is becoming increasingly difficult for many Americans to make ends meet, take care of all their financial responsibilities and keep their cupboards full, so it is worth knowing where it is possible to find products at a better price. In that sense, A couple compared Aldi to Trader Joe’s.

According to what they shared in the media Business Insider, They typically have a weekly budget of $40 or less for groceries., an amount they keep balanced by shopping at their local Aldi in the Midwest.

They assured that, In addition to the prices, this supermarket chain is liked for its simplicity. And, considering the rapid growth they are experiencing in the country, they believe that in the coming years this option will be even more convenient.

Despite the above, They were curious to visit Trader Joe’s, which has gained a lot of popularity in the United States. causing social media to be filled with praise for the store, so they decided to give it a try and went to it with their weekly budget.

They broke down one by one which products they bought, according to the list of items they needed for their home and, in the end, their verdict was that, Although Trader Joe’s offers a nice variety of unique products and high-quality options, it was more expensive compared to Aldi.

As they pointed out, The total in their account, including taxes, came to $49.87, or $9.87 more than they had budgeted for, And this is considering that they did not buy the green grapes that they normally buy because they would have increased their budget too much.

Even though she liked several Trader Joe’s products, she went over her weekly budget. Photo:Instagram @traderjoes Share

What did you buy at Trader Joe’s to conclude that it’s more expensive than Aldi?

Considering that each family has its own needs and shopping list, the couple who made a comparison between Trader Joe’s and Aldin, shared, through an interview with Business Insider, exactly what items they purchased: