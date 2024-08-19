According to the criteria of
According to what they shared in the media Business Insider, They typically have a weekly budget of $40 or less for groceries., an amount they keep balanced by shopping at their local Aldi in the Midwest.
They assured that, In addition to the prices, this supermarket chain is liked for its simplicity. And, considering the rapid growth they are experiencing in the country, they believe that in the coming years this option will be even more convenient.
Despite the above, They were curious to visit Trader Joe’s, which has gained a lot of popularity in the United States. causing social media to be filled with praise for the store, so they decided to give it a try and went to it with their weekly budget.
They broke down one by one which products they bought, according to the list of items they needed for their home and, in the end, their verdict was that, Although Trader Joe’s offers a nice variety of unique products and high-quality options, it was more expensive compared to Aldi.
As they pointed out, The total in their account, including taxes, came to $49.87, or $9.87 more than they had budgeted for, And this is considering that they did not buy the green grapes that they normally buy because they would have increased their budget too much.
What did you buy at Trader Joe’s to conclude that it’s more expensive than Aldi?
- Pasta: US$1.19when at Aldi they normally pay US$0.98.
- Vegetables: US$3.29at Aldi you can find them US$0.40 cheaper.
- Shredded cheddar cheese: US$2.49in the competition they buy it for US$2.19.
- Tortillas: US$2.49here they found one of the most expensive differences since at Trader Joe’s a package of 12 corn tortillas cost much more compared to a package of 20 flour tortillas at Aldi for US$1.99.
- Empanadas: US$2.99In this case, they did not find an equivalent option but decided to buy them because they offered a quick side dish.
- Ground turkey: US$3.49the frozen version at Aldi costs US$2.75.
- Two cans of beans: US$1.78in the competition they would normally pay US$1.62.
- Coffee: US$4.49the difference is minimal, they discovered that at Trader Joe’s they paid US$0.03 more per ounce.
- Milk: US$1.99they say that at Aldi they pay US$1.67 for the same product.
- Wheat bread: US$2.49there was a significant difference of US$1.25.
- Peanut butter: US$1.99a product that costs US$1.79 at Aldi.
- Oats: US$3.49breaking it down, they paid US$0.19 for every 28 grams, when at Aldi they would pay US$0.09.
- Bananas: US$1.49 against US$1.43 in the competition.
- Eggs: US$2.99they found that they are US$1.45 more expensive than at Aldi.
- Mandarins: US$3.99in the competition they pay US$3.59.
- Chocolates: US$3.49something similar at Aldi would cost between US$3 and US$4.
#Trader #Joes #budget #Aldi #surprised
Leave a Reply