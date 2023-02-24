Mexico. – The Mexican host and actress Andrea Legarreta and the singer Erik Rubin They announced their sudden separation. Both declared that the “disunity” had been carried out for 5 months after 22 years of marriage, however, until now they made the decision public.

The news caught the attention of the national media and quickly the unexpected “separation” became the protagonist of speculation, criticism and theoriesHowever, so far the reason for the divorce has not been disclosed.

In a recent interview with the Mexican press, the host of the morning show “Hoy” revealed the most difficult crises he experienced in his marriage with Erik Rubín. Andrea Legarreta, 52, declared that went to couples therapy on several occasions due to the ups and downs they had for more than 20 years of marriage

“We have been married for almost 23 years, we have gone through many stages. we went to therapywe talk about it a lot, we return for love, not for them (their daughters) because they are mature girls, the girls are fine, they are intelligent girls who understand it”.

The Mexican host explained that they never wanted to appear to be a “perfect marriage”, because one of the difficult crisis she experienced during their more than 20 years of marriage and after the sudden separation were the harsh criticism he received for pretending to have been a “Perfect family”.

“I have never wanted to pretend nor do I need to pretend love, a good relationship with my daughters, a beautiful story. In other words, I have never had a need to do it, it seems absurd to me, because we are public people it does not mean that we live pretending everything. When you guys saw us together it’s because we wanted to be together and smile. We don’t go through life playing a role pretending to be things”, declared Andrea Legarreta who revealed the difficulties she experienced in her marriage to Erik Rubín.

Also, he added. “But we have also gone through very complicated or painful or sad moments, we have had illnesses, accidents, that is, there is a 23-year history full of contrasts and when we sometimes decide to share a trip. It is true, it is not pretending, nor pretending, it was not false”.

In the statement shared by Andrea Legarreta and Erik Rubín in their respective official accounts, both They explained that the separation was not for reasons of lawsuits, or anything badTherefore, the safety and happiness of their eldest daughters Mia Rubín Legarreta and Nina Rubín Legarreta is paramount in the difficult decision.

Likewise, Andrea Legarreta and Erik Rubín expressed that they were on good terms and the “love story” will continue as “family, parents and partners” after having created a special bond for more than twenty years.