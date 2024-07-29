“We welcomed Sofia’s murderer like a son. Now we hope for life imprisonment”

A year ago the tragic death of Sofia Castlestwenty years old Stabbed to death in her sleep by ex-boyfriend Zakaria Atqaoui in Cologno Monzese. Family and friends gathered in the cemetery of the Municipality of Milan: “For us it is not a day of celebration, but a day full of anger”.

“We were the family of Sofia’s murderer: for us it is an aggravating circumstance”

These are the words of Alexandra Zurria, Sofia’s aunt, who commented on the first-degree sentence of 24 years: “There was a murder with three aggravating circumstances, including premeditation, all three confirmed by the judges who however put them on the same level as the generic mitigating circumstances. However, if they had been investigated better, those mitigating circumstances would have become aggravating circumstances because that murderer was welcomed into the home like a son, like a brother, they found him a job when he needed it, they helped him find an apartment. The law justifies this murderer, but the fact that we were your family is for us an additional aggravating circumstance and this is not acceptable. We hope for a life sentence on appeal, we demand it because our family is facing an enormous challenge which is that of moving forward without Sofia, it should not be our challenge to ask for justice because that should be waiting for us by right”. So LaPresse.

Sofia Castelli’s friend: “The real prison is served by those who loved you and stayed”

Aurora FiameniSofia Castelli’s friend who was sleeping in the same house but in a nearby room when the fatal attack occurred, instead entrusted her reflections to Instagram, words addressed directly to her friend who is no longer with us: “It’s been a difficult year, between interrogations, lawyers, trials, but above all a year without you and I still haven’t been able to let you go. We have all been betrayed by a friend, brother, son or acquaintance, the truth is that the real prison is being served by those who knew and loved you, those who remained”.

“Today I hope we can close a circle, and try to rebuild my life little by little without thinking about the happy and carefree times of our past before that cursed day, I keep those moments well guarded in my heart. Thanks to those who stayed, to those who left and to those who came into my life and thanks to you Sofi, for what you have done and will do for me. It’s a sad day, we all die a second time, goodbye my love”.